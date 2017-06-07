Murder charge laid after dying man left at hospital

Two men have been charged after a dying man was left at Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria Monday night.

Facing charges of second degree murder and production of marijuana is 61-year-old Tri Minh Hoang, of Montréal.

Anh Quang Nguyen, 29, of Ottawa, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and production of cannabis.

Both accused men were remanded into custody and will next appear June 8 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.

June 5, at 7:20 p.m. Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers were dispatched to the hospital where occupants of a white Honda Odyssey had dropped off a male suffering from a life threatening physical injury and then fled the area.

The victim, 29-year-old Khanh Nguyen, of Ottawa, was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., police observed the suspect vehicle travelling southbound on County Road 34 in South Glengarry Township where the two male occupants were arrested and taken into custody.

The SD&G OPP Crime Unit is seeking any witnesses with information on this homicide and will be continuing with the investigation, under the direction of Detective Inspector Dan Nadeau of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Constable Daniel Roy at the SD&G detachment at 613-534-2223 during business hours or 24/7 at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to provide information anonymously you can call Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).