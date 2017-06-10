Heat warning issued for our area

Environment Canada this afternoon issued a heat warning for our area. Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue through Monday.

From the EC announcement:

First heat event of the season beginning Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be near 31 degrees Sunday and Monday with overnight lows near 20 degrees, providing little relief from the heat during this timeframe.

Temperatures are expected to fall below heat warning criteria by the middle of this week.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.