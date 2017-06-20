Police presence

June 21 and 22, members from the Cornwall Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachment and law enforcement partners in Canada and the United States will be conducting high visibility patrols to promote security along shared borders. Additionally, on the Canadian side, uniformed officers will be visiting and meeting with residents along the shoreline of the St. Lawrence River between Cornwall and Iroquois.

The goal of this surge operation is to provide insight to residents on the importance of border security, to seek their input and to answer any questions they may have. The CRTF can be reached at 1-613-937-2800 or 1-800-387-0020.