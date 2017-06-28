Fatal on 401

A woman has been killed in an accident on Highway 401, east of the Moulinette Road exit, near Long Sault.

The crash occurred at 7 a.m. when a westbound passenger van collided with a westbound car causing the van to roll over and the car to enter the median. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene while a male passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man driving the car suffered minor injuries. Names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A section of Highway 401 (westbound lanes only), between Brookdale Avenue and Moulinette Road is closed to traffic with indicated Emergency Detour Routes (EDR) in place.