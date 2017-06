The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group is donating $25,000 to Dunvegan's Glengarry Pioneer Museum, one of six heritage organizations receiving a total of $150,000 from the company.

“As a community-based business celebrating our own legacy of 122 years, we recognized Canada 150 as a perfect moment to step up and specifically help these organizations in their important work to remember, recount and reenact our shared history for future generations,” said Tim Shauf, The Commonwell President and CEO.