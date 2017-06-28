Cornwall woman identified as accident victim

The woman killed in an accident on Highway 401 near Long Sault this morning has been identified as Kristine Cadieux, 32, of Cornwall.
The crash occurred at 7 a.m. when a westbound passenger van collided with a westbound car causing the van to roll over and the car to enter the median. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene while a male passenger, 50, also from Cornwall, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 20-year-old St-Huber man who was driving the car suffered minor injuries.