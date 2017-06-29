The Glengarry News
Ticks! Trails "at risk" area

Check yourself for ticks whenever you go outdoors, but be particularly vigilant if you enjoy the Glengarry Trails.

That warning comes from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, which has red-flagged the paths as “at risk” areas. “What this signifies is that although it is possible to encounter black-legged ticks almost anywhere in Ontario, there is greater risk of occurrence in those areas,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis writes in a recent letter to North Glengarry Township.

The black-legged, or deer tick is a prime carrier of Lyme disease.

