A 16-year-old boy from Dorval was killed Monday after he was struck by a VIA Rail train while walking on the CN Railway track on Celtic Lane in Lancaster. Another pedestrian, a 15-year-old boy from South Glengarry, was transported to hospital by paramedics with minor injuries.

The Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police detachment is investigating the accident which occurred at 7:55 p.m.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.