The Glengarry News
Your Dedicated Glengarry County News & Information Source Alexandria Weather

New photo galleries!

sean Jul 7, 2017 - 4:42pm

Did you know that our website features galleries of photographs, most of which don't make it into the published edition of The Glengarry News?

Our latest additions include the following:

  • Canada Day in Glen Robertson
  • Le Relais' graduation ceremony
  • Michel Hervieux concert
  • Eazy Cruisers car show
  • U15 girls Glengarry Hearts soccer

You can view these galleries and many more in the photos section of our website here.

Reprints of photos can be ordered in a number of sizes. Contact us for more information.

old cars
The Eazy Cruisers car club recently held its spring show. (Margaret Caldbick photo)
Tags
Photos
news
sports
Canada Day
galleries