Watch for a return of the weed harvester to Mill Pond in Alexandria July 16 as North Glengarry continues its “aggressive strategy” against Canada Waterweeds (Elodea canadensis).

Regulations prevent the weed removal being carried out before July 15. “If we were to begin earlier, we would risk interrupting the spawning season of the large and small-mouth bass, and other fish that call Mill Pond their home,” the township says.