The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is advising residents that black-legged ticks, which can spread Lyme disease to humans, are being found in a growing number of locations across the five eastern counties.

In Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry and Prescott-Russell, at least 20 per cent of black-legged ticks are carrying the Lyme bacteria, which is why the disease is now considered endemic, or well established, in this region.