Mosquitoes in our area have tested positive for the West Nile virus. However, there have been no human cases reported in our region.

“The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has been actively monitoring mosquitoes for West Nile virus” says Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health. “This finding shows that West Nile virus remains a concern in our area. Residents should be aware and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families.”