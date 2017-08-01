Who is the Nation River Lady?

May 3, 1975, the body of an unidentified woman was located in the South Nation River, a short distance from Highway 417 bridge, south of Casselman.

Over the past 42 years Ontario Provincial Police detectives have conducted a thorough and extensive investigation but have yet to determine the identity of the "Nation River Lady."

However, recently a 3-D facial reconstruction of the Nation River Lady was completed. With advanced technology and investigative techniques, the OPP is reaching out for the public’s assistance to identify this woman and to find the person or person(s) responsible for her murder.

Call 1-888-310-1122 or the Nation River Lady dedicated tipline at 613-591-2296.

AGE: 25-50 yrs

SEX: Female

RACE: Caucasian

HEIGHT: 157 cm (5’2”) to 173 cm (5’8”)

BUILD: Average and weighed approximately 100 lbs

DENTAL: Dental work- partial upper and lower dentures

HAIR: Brown hair dyed reddish blonde

CLOTHING: Navy blue body shirt with snaps to enclose at crotch

She had manicured toes and finger nails with pink polish, her appendix had been removed.