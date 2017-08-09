35 opioid deaths in region

Eastern Ontario is not immune to the devastating effects of opioids, stresses the Eastern Ontario Health Unit.

"There is a perception among some people that there has never been an opioid-related death in Cornwall, however, this is not accurate at all," states Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health. "In fact, in the Cornwall area, our ER visit rates related to opioids are higher than the provincial average and are among the highest within the Champlain Local Health Integration Network area."

According to local data, there have been at least 35 opioid-related deaths in the Eastern Counties (including Cornwall) between 2010 and 2015.