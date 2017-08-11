Confirmed case of West Nile Virus

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is confirming the summer's first human case of West Nile virus in the region. Mosquitoes, in the area served by the health unit, tested positive for the virus in July, but human cases had only occurred in other regions of the province.

"This first human case of the summer shows that West Nile virus remains a concern in our area," says Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the EOHU, adding that "residents should be aware and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families."