Missing person last seen in Curran

The Hawkesbury detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is seeking help in locating a missing elderly male.

The man, 78-year-old Gary Foster, left his residence on Concession 9 in Alfred-Plantagenet Township at approximately 3:34 p.m. August 15 and was observed entering a beige pick up truck with a beige fiberglass cap on the box.

This truck was travelling eastbound on Concession 9, Alfred-Plantagenet.

He was dropped off in the village of Curran and was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. walking westbound on County Road 2, about two kilometres west of Curran.

Gary Foster is described as being 5 "9", approximately 200-225 lbs. He was wearing a red Massey Ferguson ball cap, tank top and red shorts with an orange pinstripe on both sides, black socks and no shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).