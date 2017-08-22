Victim identified in fatal crash on 401

A 32-year-old Rivière Beaudette woman was killed in a six-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in South Glengarry Monday.

Kimberly Oosting was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which occurred in the westbound 401 near the Ontario-Québec border at about 2:30 p.m.

She was driving one of four passenger vehicles that were involved with two tractor trailers in the accident.

The Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police detachment says the investigation has indicated that a westbound tractor trailer collided with a westbound passenger vehicle, which then collided with several other vehicles.

Five other people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of Highway 401 was closed to traffic, but has since been re-opened.