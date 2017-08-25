18 tips on Nation River Lady case

August 1, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) launched a successful social media campaign in an effort to re-invigorate a homicide investigation that has been ongoing since 1975.

The remains of a female, which came to be known as Nation River Lady, were discovered in the Nation River by a local farmer, south of the Town of Casselman on May 3, 1975. OPP investigators wanted to re-introduce this case to the public in an effort to identify her and identify the person(s) responsible for her death.

Since the media launch, the OPP has received and is following up on over 18 tips so far from the public.

Under the direction of Case Manager, Detective Inspector Dan Nadeau of the Criminal Investigation Branch and Missing Persons and Unidentified Bodies Unit (MPUB), members continue to follow-up on all information provided and thank everyone who has called or provided information via e-mail.

Anyone with new information on the case can call the dedicated missing persons hotline toll-free at 1-877-934-6363 (1-877-9-FINDME) in Canada only or 1-705-330-4144 from outside Canada. You can also submit information by e-mail at opp.isb.resolve@opp.ca