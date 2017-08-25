The Glengarry News
Hit, run, assault charges

Aug 25, 2017
A 39-year-old North Glengarry man has been charged after a driver left the scene of a two-vehicle accident only to return a short time later to attack the other motorist, reports the Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police detachment.

Murray McTeer was charged with assault with a weapon, assault, dangerous operation of a vehicle and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

The incident occurred August 23, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on County Road 18 in South Glengarry Township. The investigation revealed that after leaving the scene, a man returned to assault the driver of the other vehicle.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria October 11.

