Two men have been charged with possession of unstamped tobacco after Cornwall Regional Task Force officers seized 65 bags of tobacco, weighing 1,172 kg. valued at $105,500 from a van they stopped in South Glengarry.

Pascal Caron, 25, of Sainte Thérèse, Québec and Danny Guindon, 23, of Blainville, Québec are to appear in Cornwall court October 10.