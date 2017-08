A search for a missing Alfred-Plantagenet man ended at 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, when the body of Gary Foster, 78, was found by an Ontario Provincial Police canine unit in a dense wooded area near Curran.

He had been reported missing August 15.

The Office of the Chief Coroner attended the scene and a post mortem will be scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The OPP would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in this matter.