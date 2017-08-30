Second case of West Nile virus

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is confirming the summer’s second human case of West Nile virus in the region. Mosquitoes in the area served by the health unit tested positive for the virus in July, and a first human case was confirmed earlier in August.

“West Nile virus remains a concern in our area,” says Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the EOHU, adding that “residents should be aware and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families, particularly for the next six to eight weeks while mosquitoes are still active.”