Letter: MAD world

The Editor,

Building Common Security for a Post-Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) World will be discussed at a conference in Ottawa this Friday evening and all day Saturday (Sept. 22-23).

Titled “Getting to Nuclear Zero,” the conference will take place at the Cartier Place Hotel, 180 Cooper St., just east of Elgin Street.

The organizers are group78.org in cooperation with seven peace active organizations. Reception and registration are at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 7:30 p.m. The keynote speaker, Tariq Rauf, will identify key questions and issues in nuclear disarmament and an alternative security system.

Tariq Rauf was from 2002-2011 head of Verification and Security Policy Co-ordination and the Alternate Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Non-Proliferation Treaty Delegation.

Saturday opens at 9 a.m. with introductory remarks by Douglas Roche, former Canadian MP, Senator and Disarmament Ambassador. He will speak on the Prohibition Treaty: A New Political Movement.”

At 9:30 a.m. on panel one, the Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Ireland in Ottawa, Michael Hurley and the Executive Director of Canada’s Project Ploughshares, Cesar Jaramillo will examine the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons supported by 122 UN member states on July 7. The moderator will be BevDelong from the Canadian Network to Abolish Nuclear Weapons and CNANW.

Recently, the Prime Minister of Ireland came to Canada to talk with our PM. Prior to that our PM went to Ireland to meet with their PM. Did Ireland’s PM urge Canada to sign and ratify the Nuclear Weapons Prohibition Treaty which Ireland helped to put together at the UN?

On panel two at 11 a.m., a former Canadian Ambassador for Disarmament, Marius Grinius and a director of the U.S.A. Ploughshares Fund Tom Collina will analyze impediments to international cooperation toward common security and what could be done to overcome them. Metta Spencer, the editor of the quarterly peace magazine and a member of Science for Peace at the University of Toronto will be the moderator.

After lunch, panel three at 1:15 p.m. will talk of elements of common security. Panelists will be Peter Langille, Paul Mayer, a senior fellow of the Simons Foundation Security Without Nuclear Weapons and Branka Marijan from Project Ploughshares. The moderator will be Tamara Lorincz from the Canadian Voice of Women for Peace.

On the fourth and last panel at 3:05 p.m., Tariq Rauf will again speak as well as Peggy Mason head of the Rideau Institute, Ottawa and a former Canadian Ambassador of Disarmament. Ernie Regehr, a senior fellow at the Simons Foundation and a co-founder of Project Ploughshares in 1976 will moderate. They will explore the role Canada might play for common security.

Don’t miss this event this weekend for the survival of the planet.

Now that Parliament resumed on Sept. 18, one of our MPs should formally ask in the House of Commons that our PM say that he is planning to attend the UN High Level Conference on Nuclear Disarmament in 2018.

Gerard Daechsel, Alexandria