Time to step up

The Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital Foundation is hoping the community’s overwhelming generosity continues as it wraps up an important leg of a half-million dollar fundraising campaign.
“Back in the latter part of June, we had someone, a local patron, who told that us that whatever we could raise during those last two weeks (of the month), and in July, August and September, he would match...up to a maximum of $100,000,” HGHM Foundation Board chairman Barry MacDonald told The News this week.
“So we’re trying to get the word out that this is into the last couple of weeks to get those matching donations, so any contributions made by the end of September will be doubled.”
To date, the matching donations have totaled $79,000.
