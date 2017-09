Replacement of two 1960s-era Highway 401 bridges in South Glengarry will take place between 2018 and 2020.

“Bainsville (Third Line) Road, we’re proposing for Year 1 and 2, so 2018 and 2019, and then Westley (Second Line) Road will follow in 2019 and 2020,” Nathan Bakker, project manager at engineering and consulting firm WSP, told council during a presentation at the September 18 regular meeting.

