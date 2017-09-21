Reward offered in woman's death

The Ontario government continues to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Jessica Godin, 18, whose body was found in a ditch on Du Parc Street in Fournier September 24, 2011.
Further details on this investigation can be viewed at www.opp.ca Under “What We Do,” scroll to the bottom to “Investigations” and click on “OPP Rewards” and scroll to “Current investigations.”
The post-mortem examination indicated that the injuries she sustained, and the location where her body was found, were consistent with being struck by an eastbound vehicle which would have been travelling on Du Parc Street in Fournier.
