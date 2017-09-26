70-year-old hurt in plane crash

A 70-year-old pilot was seriously injured when the plane he was flying crashed Monday at about 6 p.m. near Airport Road in South Glengarry.

The lone occupant of the C-Plane "Buckeneer" was located about four hours later in a wooded area southwest of the Cornwall Regional Airport.

Ontario Provincial Police officers and emergency medical services personnel were exposed to aviation fuel and fumes and were subsequently sent to hospital where they were treated and later released.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) and Ministry of Environment (MOE) were notified and will be involved in the fuel clean-up.

This incident prompted a massive search involving various law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border. The Joint Rescue Coordinator Center (JRCC) at 8-Wing CFB Trenton, three marine units from the RCMP, OPP and the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, as well as a helicopter from the New York State Police, searched the area.