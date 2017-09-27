Record Oktoberfest

More than 20,000 festival-goers helped Beau’s Brewery set a new record for fundraising at the ninth annual Beau’s Oktoberfest in Vankleek Hill.

A sum of $100,205 was collected for projects and charities, surpassing the $75,000 goal, and bringing the nine-year total to $616,889. “This is amazing!” says Beau’s co-founder Steve Beauchesne. “This Oktoberfest was definitely warmer than we’re used to, and the spirit of generosity was just as strong as the sunshine. I love seeing Vankleek Hill come to life with such a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere every year we do this.”

The United Way Charity Bike Ride took place again this year, raising more than $35,000 for an initiative called “All That Kids Can Be.”

Among the beneficiaries are the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital Foundation and the Vankleek Hill Agricultural Society,which will each receive $10,000.

Beau’s Oktoberfest 2017 - By the Numbers*

* Funds raised: $100,205

* 2017 attendance: 20,515

* Litres of beer and cider served: 31,570

* People who took bus shuttles to get home safely: 3,741

* Portions of food prepared: 46,400

* Litres of local spring water served: 3,780

* Beers entered in Homebrew Competition: 477

* Number of festival volunteers: 785 plus 130 Beau’s staff

* Total artists/performers: 162

* Keg-toss event participants: 169

* Pieces of dishes & cutlery washed to reduce waste: 38,000

* Sunday “Beer Brunches” served: 277

* Total RVs and tents in camping area: 524

* Ferris Wheel rides: 1,017