401 snarls

Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently at the scene of a construction issue at Highway 401 mile marker 781 in South Stormont Township. Construction crews are currently working on an issue with the bridge at Highway 401 and Avonmore Road.

A section of Highway 401 (westbound lanes only), between Brookdale Avenue (Cornwall) and Moulinette Road is closed to traffic with indicated Emergency Detour Routes (EDR) in place onto County Road 2. Highway 401 westbound at Power Dam is also closed to traffic.

Due to construction in the Village of Long Sault motorists should expect long delays and the closure will remain in place for several hours.