Do you have photographic memories of Alexandria?

Organizers of the 200th birthday celebration in Alexandria in 2019 want them.

Contact Allan MacDonald, archivist at the Glengarry County Archives, at 613-209-0202 or glengarrycountyarchives@gmail.com to share your photos of the town’s past.

The images will be featured in a pictorial book that will be released in early 2019.