College teachers on strike

Students at St. Lawrence College got an unexpected break Monday morning when a province-wide strike by teachers went into effect.

All full-time programs at St. Lawrence College are suspended, with the exception of some work/field placement Activities.



Campuses in Cornwall, Brockville and Kingston will remain open during the strike and all managers and support staff will be at work. Most services are operating as usual.

More than 12,000 Ontario public college faculty hit the picket lines after talks between the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) and the College Employer Council failed to produce a tentative collective agreement.