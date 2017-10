South Glengarry Mayor Ian McLeod had the luck of the draw Tuesday to edge South Dundas Mayor Evonne Delegarde for the post of Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry United Counties Warden.

When fellow members voted, both were tied. A second ballot did not break the stalemate.

Then Mr. McLeod’s name was drawn.

He will succeed South Stormont Mayor Jim Bancroft as chair of county council.