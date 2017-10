A 61-year-old Cornwall man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident which occurred at 4:30 p.m. Monday when a vehicle went out of control and rolled over on the McConnell Avenue off-ramp on Highway 401 near Cornwall.

The victim has been identified as Edmund Poirier.

The Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police detachment and OPP technical collision investigators continue the investigation.