Halloween treats

The entire village of Martintown becomes a ghastly haunted pirate island tonight starting with the Black Pearl Pirate tour at the Mill and the 4th annual treasure hunt. The fun begins tonight at 5 at the Mill.

In Lochiel, the second annual Halloween party at the former St. Alexander's, now Lochiel Centre, is where 12 witches will be dancing around a large bonfire. Residents are distributing candy there for the trunks of their decorated cars. Activities and spooky fun for adults and kids. Starts at 6:30.

And the annual DRA Halloween Party in Dunvegan returns tonight with the old hall transformed into a spooky emporium with games and treats and contests. Starts at 6:30.

All events are free.