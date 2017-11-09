Tractors stolen

Three farm tractors and a trailer were stolen sometime between November 4 and 7 from a residence on Marcoux Road near Alexandria.

Stolen were an International 534 with a white bucket/arm, and galvanized pump fittings in the back, an International 454, with a red tool box screwed to a mud guard, and a Ford 8N 12 Volt, which has a custom front with an oven grill. The trailer is faded green and blue.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.