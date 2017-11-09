Tax collector fired

North Glengarry has fired tax collector Sandra Cameron as an investigation into tax bill discrepancies continues.

The Ontario Provincial Police has been contacted, says the municipality which has since January been investigating and correcting several tax account errors.

The Township commissioned a forensic investigation that was conducted by Deloitte LLP. That investigation is ongoing but an interim report was recently received. The report confirmed the nature and scale of transactions which, in the township’s view, "violated municipal policies and practices. In accordance with the Township’s insurance policy, the Ontario Provincial Police has been contacted."

Discrepancies first appeared in January when the interim tax bills were produced. Township staff, with assistance from specialized auditors, have been making corrections to individual accounts ever since. The discrepancies typically relate to the manner in which payments, penalties and interest were applied and reported.

No further details are available at this time.